SA vs India, 2nd ODI: Match preview, stats, and more

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

The 2nd ODI will take place on January 21 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Africa and India are set to lock horns in the 2nd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. It will be a do-or-die clash for India, who lost the 1st ODI at the same venue. They failed to chase down 297, losing by 31 runs eventually. Notably, KL Rahul has lost his first two internationals as captain (2nd Test, 1st ODI vs SA).

Context Why does it matter?

South Africa have bounced back tremendously in the home leg against India.

They won two consecutive Tests after losing the opener, thereby winning the series 2-1.

Now, they are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series.

They have a terrific opportunity to humble the Indians, who were deemed favorites after the Centurion Test.

Notably, India have won only one ODI series in South Africa.

Details Key details about the match

Boland Park in Paarl will host the second ODI. It will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The surface here assisted batters in the series opener. It was on the slower side as Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo picked four wickets between them. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Head-to-head (in South Africa): SA 23-10 India

South Africa and India have met 35 times in the Rainbow Nation (ODIs). The Proteas lead the head-to-head series 23-10 (NR: 2). Notably, India won five ODIs in the 2017/18 series. South Africa won six consecutive ODI series against India at home from 1992 to 2013. In overall meetings, SA have won 47 matches, while India have been triumphant 35 times.

India Will India bring in Suryakumar Yadav?

Team India's middle-order looked lackluster in the 1st ODI. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer didn't bowl on his ODI debut. Suryakumar Yadav could replace him in the 2nd ODI. It remains to be seen if Mohammed Siraj comes in. Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Iyer/Suryakumar, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SA SA likely to stick with the same XI

SA were brilliant in every department after surviving the initial scare in the first ODI. Centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen laid the foundation of their win. SA are likely to stick with the same XI. Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Bavuma (captain), van der Dussen, David Miller, Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Shamsi.

Kohli Kohli can equal Ricky Ponting (international tons)

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed 51 (63) in the series opener. Kohli's last seven ODI scores in South Africa read as - 51, 129*, 36, 75, 160*, 46*, and 112. The 33-year-old will be eyeing his 44th ODI ton. He could equal former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting in terms of international centuries. Overall, Kohli (70) is behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).