Under-19 Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh, reach final

Dec 30, 2021

India have entered the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup with a one-sided win over Bangladesh. They won by 103 runs as Bangladesh were bundled out for 140. Shaik Rasheed laid the foundation of India's win with a 90*-run knock. India, who are the Under-19 Asia Cup defending champions, will face Sri Lanka in the final. They defeated Afghanistan to reach the semis.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

India have entered the Under-19 Asia Cup final for the eighth time. They have been unbeaten in the finals so far (1989, 2003, 2012, 2013/14, 2016, 2018, and 2019). In the 2012 edition, India and Pakistan shared the trophy as the final resulted in a tie. India will face Sri Lanka in this edition's final. The Lankans have ended as runners-up on four occasions.

Match How did the match pan out?

India had a sluggish start after Bangladesh invited them to bat. The Indians managed only 49/2 in 17 overs. While Rasheed held one end, middle-order batters couldn't maximize. Indian skipper Yash Dhull departed on 26. Tail-enders Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Vicky Ostwal guided India to 243/8. Bangladesh started well but lost wickets in quick succession. Indian bowlers were on fire as Bangladesh perished on 140.

Rasheed Rasheed returned unbeaten on 90

Rasheed set the tone of India's innings with a defiant knock. He slammed his first half-century in the Under-19 Asia Cup. The right-handed batter returned unbeaten on 90 off 108 balls (3 fours and 1 six). It was his second 50+ score at the Under-19 level. Rasheed shared a crucial 50-run stand with Ostwal, who smashed 28* off 18 balls (3 fours).

Bowlers Ostwal was the pick of India's bowlers

Left-arm spinner Ostwal was the pick of India's bowlers. He registered figures of 2/25 in 10 overs. Notably, he was the only Indian bowler to have completed the full quota of 10 overs. The likes of Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, and Raj Bawa also took a couple of wickets each. Meanwhile, Nishant Sindhu and Kaushal Tambe chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Bangladesh Performance of Bangladesh players

Middle-order batter Ariful Islam was the lone warrior for Bangladesh in the run-chase. He scored 42 off 77 deliveries (1 four). While opener Mahfijul Islam registered a quickfire 26, four of the top seven batters scored in single figures. In the bowling section, left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan was impressive. The Bangladesh skipper picked up three wickets for 41 runs.