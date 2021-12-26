Sports Cricket Australia open to having different coaches for different formats

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 03:32 pm

CA open to split coaching

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Sunday said that they are open to the idea of having different coaches across formats. Hockley did not answer if CA will retain Langer as Australia coach in all three formats going format. Langer's contract with Cricket Australia is slated to end next year. Earlier, Langer had expressed his desire to continue as Australia coach.

Takeaways Why does this matter?

Langer's position as Australia coach has never been stronger, having guided the Aussie men's team to their maiden T20 World Cup last month. The Australian team is also on the verge of registering a one-sided win over England in the ongoing home Ashes 2021-22 series. Despite their recent success, Langer is being made to wait for the final call on his contract.

Statement Nick Hockley on Australia coach job

"That's (different coaches for different formats) something we'll look at towards the end of the season," Hockley told Sydney Morning Herald. "There's no question Justin will see out his contract. That goes out to the middle of next year. Obviously, once we get through the Ashes we want to sit down and work out where we want to go from there," Hockley added.

Rumors Speculations about new coach

There are rumors in Australia's cricketing circuit that Andrew McDonald and Michael Di Venuto could take over the white-ball coaching job. McDonald played four Test matches for Australia and picked nine wickets. In domestic cricket, he had played 95 First-class and 100 List A games and bagged 201 and 79 wickets respectively. Venuto played nine ODIs for his side and scored 241 runs.

Information Australian men's team's recent success

Australia have been in terrific form in recent months. They scripted history by winning their first-ever T20 World Cup title last month in the United Arab Emirates. They are leading the ongoing Ashes home series against England 0-2. Australia currently have a stronghold in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. And, if they win this game, they will clinch the high-profile series.

Details Langer's achievements as a coach

Langer was appointed as Australia coach in 2018 following the Sandpaper Gate saga. Australia lost several high-profile Test series with Langer in charge, including twin losses in the Border-Gavaskar trophy to India on their home soil. They drew the Ashes series 2-2 in England in 2019. He guided them to their first T20 WC victory and now they are on verge of winning Ashes.