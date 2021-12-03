Sports The Ashes: England legend James Anderson eyes these milestones

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 10:07 pm

James Anderson is the only fast bowler with over 600 wickets in Test cricket

The 2021/22 edition of the Ashes will kick off from December 8. Australia and England will lock horns in the series opener at the Gabba, Brisbane. England will be looking to regain the urn. They last won the title in 2015. It will be interesting to see how England's premier pacer James Anderson fares away from home. Here are the records he can break.

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket. Last year, he became the first-ever fast bowler to have taken 600 Test wickets. He is presently the third-highest wicket-taker (632) in the format after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson, who usually struggles outside the UK, can break several other records in the upcoming Ashes series.

As of now, Anderson has taken 632 wickets from 166 Tests at a remarkable average of 26.62. He is set to become the first-ever pacer and the third overall bowler to complete 650 Test wickets. However, he will be the slowest to do so.

Anderson has represented England in 166 Tests, the joint-third-most appearances in the format, with Jacques Kallis. The duo is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (200), Ricky Ponting (168), and Steve Waugh (168). In the upcoming Ashes, Anderson can surpass Ponting and Waugh in terms of Test appearances. Anderson will then be only behind Tendulkar, who is the only player with 200 Test appearances.

In a career that has spanned nearly two decades, Anderson has registered 31 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He is one of the seven bowlers to have recorded 30 or more such hauls (Tests). Anderson has an opportunity to surpass Rangana Herath (34) and Anil Kumble (35) on this list. Among pacers, Sir Richard Hadlee tops this list with 36 five-wicket hauls.

Anderson has accounted for 104 wickets in 32 matches at 34.56 in the Ashes. Among English bowlers, he could leave behind Sydney Barnes (106) and Wilfred Rhodes (109) on the list of wicket-takers (Ashes). Notably, Anderson's compatriot Stuart Broad follows the duo with 118 wickets.