First Test: New Zealand openers start well after India's 345

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 02:12 pm

NZ openers have added 72 for the first wicket

New Zealand openers have started well to keep their wickets intact in the second session on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Kanpur. India headed into lunch at 339/8 before folding for 345. In response, India haven't been able to pick up any wicket so far (72/0). Tom Latham (23*) and Will Young (46*) have been comfortable, thwarting the Indian bowlers.

Wickets

India lose Ashwin and Ishant

Right after lunch, India lost the key wicket of R Ashwin, who was dismissed for a gutsy 38. The senior cricketer had made room to play the inside-out lofted drive against spinner Ajaz Patel as the ball went past the outside edge and hit the middle and leg stump. And then, Patel dismissed Ishant Sharma, who was trapped LBW.

Openers

Credit should go to the Kiwi openers

Latham and Young batted with a sense of purpose. They defended well and went just after the deliveries that were erred. Young showed good intention and was rewarded. The two batters negotiated the Indian spinners well and got the singles to rotate the strike. It has been a strong start by NZ on Day 2, coming out on top in both sessions.

Spin

Indian spinners not up to the mark

Ashwin conceded runs as both the Kiwi batters got the singles and Young used his feet well to dispatch the loose balls. Ashwin failed to create the sort of impact you would expect him to do. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja had a few appeals but couldn't quite stand out to create much danger. Axar Patel came in and conceded seven from his first over.

Young

Young leads the way for NZ

Playing just his fourth Test, the 29-year-old Young looked solid in his approach. He was the more aggressive of the two and used his feet well. He registered the shot of the day by getting to the pitch of the ball and hitting it down the ground over Ashwin's head in the 20th over. He was strong defensively and accelerated as his innings progressed.