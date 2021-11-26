India vs NZ: Iyer slams century as visitors fight back

Shreyas Iyer slammed 105 for India

The Indian cricket team (345/10) was bowled out just after lunch on Day 2 of the first Test match against New Zealand on Friday in Kanpur. India resumed the day with an overnight score of 258/4. Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 69 on Thursday, brought up a maiden Test century on debut. In the first session, India lost four wickets (339/8).

Iyer brings up a fine century

Iyer brought up a fine century to be the 10th Indian batter in Test cricket to achieve the feat on debut. Iyer was dismissed for 105 as he managed to add 36 runs on Friday to his overnight score of 69*. He slammed 13 fours and two sixes in a 171-ball stay. This was a valiant knock from Iyer, who grabbed his opportunity.

India lose four wickets in the session

India lost Ravindra Jadeja early on Friday as the southpaw chopped the ball back into the stumps. Wriddhiman Saha was the next to go moments after Iyer brought up his century. He edged the ball, offering no footwork while going for a loose drive. Iyer was caught at cover after the drinks break, playing on the up. India also lost Axar Patel next.

Tim Southee claims 13th five-wicket haul

Tim Southee was excellent for New Zealand, claiming all four Indian wickets that fell today. The veteran pacer mixed things well and bowled intelligently. He was on a roll and got rewarded for being patient. He probed in the right channels, asking questions and maintaining the pressure. Southee claimed his 13th five-wicket haul and now has 319 Test scalps under his belt.

Ashwin shows fight with a gutsy knock

Senior Indian cricketer R Ashwin has chipped in for the side with a gutsy knock. Ashwin's approach has helped India thwart the Kiwis and make sure they head into lunch with two wickets to spare. However, he perished soon after lunch, managing 38.