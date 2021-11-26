India vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer slams century on Test debut

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 10:33 am

Shreyas Iyer has slammed a century for India

Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer slammed a century on debut in the ongoing first Test match versus New Zealand in Kanpur. Iyer, who resumed Day 2 on an unbeaten score of 69, brought up a fine century. This was a brilliant effort from Iyer. On Thursday, Iyer had stitched a century-plus stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who departed in the morning session today.

Iyer made his debut Test innings memorable with a phenomenal knock. He came in the middle after India were reduced to 106/3. The middle-order batter negotiated the NZ bowlers well. Iyer, who averages over 50 in First-class cricket, exhibited class all around. He batted in a positive fashion and has brought up a memorable century against the Kiwis.

India lose two wickets on Day 2

India resumed Day 2 on 258/4 and have gone past the 300-run mark. However, the hosts have lost two wickets. Jadeja was the first to depart, failing to add to his overnight score of 50. Veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha fell for a 12-ball 1. Both wickets were claimed by senior Kiwi pacer Tim Southee.

