Nov 26, 2021

Pat Cummins has been appointed as Australia's Test captain

Australian fast boiwler Pat Cummins has been appointed captain of the Test team. Meanwhile, Steve Smith will be Cummins' deputy ahead of the Ashes series at home which starts on December 8 in Brisbane. Notably, Cummins will be the first pacer to lead full time, besides being the first since Richie Benaud to captain the Aussies. Here are the key details.

Paine had stepped down as Australia's Test captain

Recently, Tim Paine stepped down as Australia's Test captain with immediate effect. He resigned after Cricket Australia (CA) investigated him for sending explicit messages to a female co-worker at Cricket Tasmania in 2017.

Cummins honored to take up the role

Cummins, who served as Australia's vice-captain for almost two years, said he is honored to accept the role ahead of the massive Ashes summer. He also said that he hopes to provide the same leadership Paine gave the group in the past few years. A grateful Cummins also termed the Australian side as a strong and tightly knit group.

