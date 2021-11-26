Europa League, West Ham beat Rapid Vienna 2-0: Records broken

West Ham maintained their unbeaten run in the Europa League

West Ham United beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 on matchday five of the Europa League 2021-22 season. The Hammers who had booked their berth in the next round, are guaranteed of winning Group H. They have raced to 13 points (W4 D1) to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble helped the Hammers.

Why does this story matter?

West Ham have played so well under David Moyes this season. They have worked hard in the Europa League and remaining unscathed so far is a massive achievement. The Hammers want to achieve something big this season and are doing well across competitions. They will look at the Europa League and believe something major can be achieved. One expects West Ham to go far.

Noble and Yarmolenko script these feats

As per Opta, Mark Noble has scored 11 of the last 12 penalties he has taken for West Ham in all competitions (excluding shootouts). He has only failed to convert from the spot against Manchester United in September. As per Squawka Football, Yarmolenko has scored four goals for West Ham since the start of the 2020-21 season. They have all come in cup competitions.

How did the match pan out?

Yarmolenko put West Ham ahead just before half-time when he headed in at the back post from Nikola Vlasic's cross. He was then fouled by Maximilian Hofmann and skipper Mark Noble fired the resulting penalty into the top corner to double West Ham's advantage.

Fourth clean sheet for the Hammers

In five matches so far this campaign in the UEL, the Hammers have secured four wins and a draw. They have netted 11 goals, conceding just two. Interestingly, Moyes' men have kept four clean sheets.