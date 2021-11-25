Premier League: The best Manchester United vs Chelsea matches

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 10:54 pm

Manchester United host Chelsea in gameweek 13

Manchester United host leaders Chelsea in a crunch Premier League match on Sunday. United are placed eighth with 17 points from 12 PL games this season. Meanwhile, league leaders Chelsea have collected 29 points. United, who have claimed just four points from their last seven matches, are in a position of bother. Chelsea have played smart football under Thomas Tuchel to fly high.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The two sides have met 58 times in the Premier League. United have claimed 23 wins to Chelsea's 18. Notably, 17 games have ended in a draw. The rivalry between the two teams is one of the most followed and celebrated. They have been part of some intense matches at Old Trafford. On the same note we decode the best games.

2019-20

Rashford's brace sees United tame Chelsea 4-0

United opened the 2019-20 season in style, beating Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford. This was United's biggest Premier League win over Chelsea at home. Marcus Rashford netted a brace as Anthony Martial scored from close range. Debutant Daniel James added the fourth nine minutes from time. Chelsea played good football and were the better side in the first half but United took their chances.

2004-05

Champions Chelsea down United 3-1

Jose Mourinho joined Chelsea in 2004 and handed his side the PL title in a record-breaking season. In May 2005, Ruud van Nistelrooy handed United an early lead. Tiago Mendes scored the equalizer, while his pass set up Eidur Gudjohnsen for the second. Joe Cole added the third as United couldn't break down the Blues. Chelsea scripted their record 29th win of the season.

2007-08

United overcome Chelsea 2-0

Eventual PL winners Manchester United handed Chelsea a blow in September. Following Jose Mourinho's exit, it was Avram Grant's first game in charge. A resolute Chelsea played well but had Mikel Jon Obi harshly sent off for a rash tackle on Patrice Evra. United went ahead after first-half injury-time with a Carlos Tevez header. Louis Saha's 89th-minute spot-kick sealed the deal for the hosts.

2014-15

Van Persie hands United a dramatic late equalizer

A dramatic encounter at Old Trafford saw Robin van Persie equalize for United in the 94th minute after Didier Drogba gave Chelsea the lead in the 53rd minute. Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Angel Di Maria. The Argentine's resulting free-kick saw Thibaut Courtois save brilliantly from Marouane Fellaini but Van Persie scored on the rebound.