Decoding the unwanted numbers for Manchester United this season

Published on Nov 07, 2021

Manchester United have been terrible in the 2021-22 season

Premier League club Manchester United have been woeful in the ongoing 2021-22 season. They are nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea in the Premier League after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the Manchester derby on Saturday. United have work to do in terms of gaining Champions League progression and were earlier ousted from the Carabao Cup. We decode the unwanted numbers for United.

Stats

No clean sheet in last 14 home games across competitions

United have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions. As per Opta, United had one longer run in their entire history without a home clean sheet, a 21-game run between April 1958 and March 1959. United have lost eight home games across competitions in a single year for the first time since 1989.

Premier League

United haven't won any of their last four home games

Prior to the loss against City, United were thumped 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford. Their last two league games at home resulted in just 35% ball possession. They also faced 35 shots and conceded seven. United failed to score a single goal and had just one shot on target. United have failed to win any of their last four home PL matches.

Information

United were clueless against City and scripted this unwanted record

Manchester City completed 753 passes in their 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. As per Opta, his is now the most any team has completed in a Premier League match against the Red Devils since the 2003-04 season.

Numbers

Poor numbers for United with defeats against Leicester and Villa

United's 4-2 defeat versus Leicester last month, saw their 29-game unbeaten run away from home in the PL came to an end. United also conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019 (0-4 vs Everton). United lost 1-0 against Aston Villa which saw the visitors secure their first PL victory over the Red Devils in their last 18 meetings.

Information

United were battered by arch-rivals Liverpool

Against Liverpool, United suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home. This was the first time they went on to lose by a five-plus margin at home since February 1955. United were four down at half-time in Premier League history for the very first time.

Do you know?

United have continued to let in goals

After 11 games in the Premier League, United have won five, drawn two, and lost four games so far. They have 17 points and have shipped in a staggering 17 goals already. United have also conceded in each of their Champions League games so far.