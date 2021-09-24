Phil Foden vs Mason Greenwood: Decoding the key stats

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have almost identical numbers

Two of England's prized youngsters Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have already marked an impression in the Premier League. Both these rising stars have cemented their spots in the starting XI at Manchester City and Manchester United respectively. Touted to be future greats, these two have a crucial season ahead of them. We decode the key stats between them.

Phil Foden's Premier League stats

Foden has made 70 Premier League appearances so far, scoring 15 goals and making eight assists. He has five goals with his right foot, nine with his left, and one header. Out of his 94 shots, 42 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork three times. Foden has created eight big chances. He has also made 44 tackles and 125 recoveries.

Greenwood's Premier League stats

Greenwood has made 70 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals and making three assists. Greenwood has scored 14 goals with his left foot and five with his right. He has scored one header. Out of his 126 shots, 54 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork five times. Greenwood has created seven big chances.

Foden is already a three-time PL champion

Foden has made 127 appearances for Man City, scoring 32 goals in all competitions. He made his debut for City in the 2017-18 season. Foden has already tasted enormous success with City. He has won three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, one FA Cup, and two Community Shields. Foden was adjudged Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2020-21.

Greenwood is aiming to taste success with United

Greenwood made his debut for Man United in the 2018-19 season. He broke into the scenes in 2019-20, scoring 17 goals from 49 matches. Overall, he has made 111 appearances for United, scoring 33 goals. He reached the Europa League final last season but United lost against Villarreal on penalties. Greenwood is aiming to lift a maiden trophy with United this season.

Style of play and impact

When you look at the stats, both players have almost similar numbers for City and United respectively. There's nothing much to separate the two players. Foden can play as a winger on both flanks, besides an attacking mid-field role. Greenwood plays primarily on the right-wing, making daunting runs and cutting inside. He is two-footed and occupies a place as a second striker at times.