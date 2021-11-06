Premier League, Manchester City humble Manchester United: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 07:55 pm

Manchester City overcame Man United at Old Trafford

Manchester City humbled Manchester United 2-0 in gameweek 11 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. United's woes at Old Trafford continued as their defensive problems were highlighted once again. Eric Bailly scored an own goal to hand City the lead early on before Bernardo Silva added the second at the stroke of half-time after United failed to clear the ball. Here's more.

MUNMCI

How did the Manchester derby pan out?

Bailly sliced the ball into his own net after Joao Cancelo whipped the same in the near post. United looked lost as City continued to dominate. If not for David de Gea, United would have get torn apart. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw then switched off to allow Silva the opportunity to score. It was a walk for City in the second half.

Records

Unwanted records for Man United

As per Opta, Bailly is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League. United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions. United had one longer run in their entire history without a home clean sheet, a 21-game run between April 1958 and March 1959.

H2H record

City clinch their 16th Premier League win over United

This was the 49th Premier League meeting between the two clubs. City claimed their 16th PL win over United, who have sealed 24 victories. Nine games have ended in a draw. United have now conceded 63 PL goals against City, scoring 70. Prior to this telling defeat, United were unbeaten against City in four PL matches.

Milestones

DDG makes 350th Premier League appearance

It was a milestone for De Gea as he made his 350th Premier League appearance. This is now the joint-most by a Spanish player, with Cesc Fabregas. As per Squawka Football, the Spaniard is the first goal-keeper to play in 20 Premier League Manchester derbies. Meanwhile, United left-back Shaw made his 200th appearance for United in all competitions.

Information

City claim crucial win; United suffer their fourth defeat

City have raced to 23 points after 11 matches. They sealed their seventh win of the season. Meanwhile, United suffered their fourth defeat. Notably, United have already leaked in 17 goals this season. United have claimed one win in their last six Premier League games.