T20 World Cup, Australia defeat West Indies: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 06:56 pm

T20 World Cup: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh guide Australia to victory

An astonishing knock by David Warner helped Australia beat the West Indies in their final league fixture of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The senior opener was supported by Mitchell Marsh, as Australia chased down 158. Australia have now collected eight points after winning four games. On the other hand, the WI will have to play the T20 WC Qualifiers next year.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle got off WI to a flier after they were invited to bat. However, the Caribbeans lost three quick wickets in the powerplay. They were reduced to 91/5 before Kieron Pollard (44) and Andre Russell (18*) rescued them. The two superstars powered WI to 157/7. Warner anchored Australia's run-chase despite losing skipper Aaron Finch. Marsh joined the former eventually.

Zampa

Most wickets in 2021 T20 WC Super 12 stage

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa emerged as the most economical bowler for Australia. He gave away only 20 runs and took a wicket in four overs. Zampa is now the highest wicket-taker of the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage (11). He overtook Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who took 10 wickets. The former averages an incredible 9.91 in the ongoing tournament.

Do you know?

T20 WC 2021: Zampa has dismissed left-handed batters seven times

Zampa has dismissed the right-handed batters four times in the ongoing tournament. Interestingly, he has scalped the wickets of left-handed batters a total of seven times. Against West Indies as well, Zampa dismissed the left-handed Lewis.

Warner

Warner fires in a must-win game

Australia's run-chase was led by Warner, who held his end despite Finch's early departure. The former went on smash his second half-century in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Warner became the fourth player after Virat Kohli (29), Rohit Sharma (23), and Babar Azam (23) to register 20 half-centuries in T20I cricket. The Australian finished with 89* off 56 balls.

Information

Fourth-most 50+ scores in T20Is

Warner now has 21 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket (one century), the most by an Australian player. Overall, the senior opener owns the fourth-most such T20I scores after Kohli (29), Rohit (27), and Babar (24).

Equation

Decoding the qualification scenario (Group 1)

Australia have now accumulated eight points. The second-placed side (Group 1) have also improved their Net Run Rate. South Africa, who follow Australia, are still in contention to reach the semis. However, they will have to win their final encounter and surpass Australia's NRR. Besides, the WI will play the Qualifiers next year in order to qualify for the Super 12 (2022 T20 WC).

Bravo

Dwayne Bravo bids adieu to international cricket

Dwayne Bravo bids adieu to international cricket. He finished as West Indies' leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. In a T20I career spanning over a decade, he scalped 78 wickets at an average of 26.10. Bravo's record is unlikely to be broken by a WI bowler in near future as he is followed by Samuel Badree (56), Sunil Narine (52), and Darren Sammy (44).