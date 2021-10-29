ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat Afghanistan: Records broken

Pakistan overcame Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a crucial Super 12, Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday. With this win, Pakistan have now maintained a 100% record to enhance their chances of qualifying for the semis. Batting first, Afghanistan managed 147/6 in 20 overs. In response, Pakistan (148/5) chased down the target to clinch a win. Here's more.

AFG vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan kept losing wickets from the start and were reduced to 76/6 in the 13th over. However, Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib scored unbeaten 35 runs each to to help the side get past 140. For Pakistan, all of their five bowlers were amongst the wickets. In response, Afghanistan claimed an early wicket but Pakistan kept their calm and went past the target.

Bowling

Notable feats for the Pakistan bowlers

Shadab Khan (1/22) now has 60 T20I wickets at 23.31. He became the fifth Pakistan bowler to claim 60-plus scalps. Imad Wasim (2/25) has raced to 54 T20I wickets, equaling the mark of Sohail Tanvir (54). Hasan Ali (1/38) has raced to 55 T20I wickets. Playing his 33rd T20I, Shaheen Afridi (1/22) has raced to 37 scalps at 25.70.

Babar

Babar is the fastest to 1,000 T20I runs as captain

Babar Azam (51) completed 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings as captain in the format. He is now the quickest to this milestone breaking Virat Kohli's record (30 innings). Babar has become the 10th batter in T20Is to surpass the 2,300-run mark in T20Is (2,332). He went on to slam his 22nd T20I fifty.

Information

Naib and Nabi contribute for Afghanistan

Naib scored a 25-ball 35*, hitting four fours and a six. He surpassed the 500-run mark in T20Is, becoming the 12th player from his nation to surpass the tally. Nabi hit a 32-ball 35* and has raced to 1,442 runs.

Do you know?

Rashid Khan surpasses 100 T20I wickets

Rashid Khan claimed figures worth 2/26 from his four overs. He became the fourth bowler to get to 100-plus wickets in T20Is (101). He is also now the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is (101). Meanwhile, Rashid has now claimed Babar's wicket thrice in T20 cricket.

Information

Unique set of records for Afghanistan and Pakistan

As per Cricbuzz, this is the first defeat in 18 T20Is in UAE for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan have now sealed 14 successive wins in the UAE.