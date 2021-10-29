ICC T20 World Cup, West Indies beat Bangladesh: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 07:24 pm

Bangladesh were beaten by West Indies in a crucial Super 12 encounter

West Indies secured a crucial win against Bangladesh in the Super 12, Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday. Batting first, the Windies managed 142/7 in 20 overs. Nicolas Pooran stood out with a 40-run knock. In response, Bangladesh (139/5) failed to chased down the target, despite coming close. Here's more.

WI vs BAN

How did the match pan out?

West Indies were off to a poor start (32/3) and were next reduced to 62/4. From there on, Roston Chase (39) and Nicolas Pooran (40) added a valuable 57-run stand. However, WI lost both set batters at 119/6. Jason Holder (15*) and Kieron Pollard (14*) contributed. In reply, Bangladesh lost the momentum before Liton and Mahmudullah stood tall. However, WI fought back and won.

WI

Notable feats for the WI batters

WI opener Evin Lewis failed to put on a good score today (6). However, the southpaw got past Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 1,382 runs (1,386). Kieron Pollard (14*) surpassed Shahid Afridi (1,416) in terms of runs in T20Is (1,424). Pooran has raced to 687 runs for WI in T20Is. Meanwhile, Andre Russell (0) posted his ninth duck in T20Is.

Bangladesh

Feats registered by the Bangladeshi bowlers

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman (2/43) has raced to 84 T20I wickets at just 19.14. He now has 15 wickets against WI at 16.00. Mahedi Hasan (2/27) is now the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh (22). Shoriful Islam (2/20) became the 12th Bangladeshi bowler with 20-plus wickets in T20Is.

PP overs

Bangladesh's struggles continue in the PP overs

Bangladesh's struggles continued in the powerplay overs in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They have lost 11 wickets across six matches in the PP overs with the best score of 45/1 versus PNG. Versus WI, Bangladesh managed 29/2. Here's a look at Bangladesh's PP scores: 25/2 vs Scotland, 29/2 vs Oman, 45/1 vs PNG, 41/1 vs SL, 27/3 vs England, 29/2 vs WI.

H2H record

A look at the head-to-head record

This was the third meeting in the ICC T20 World Cup between the two teams. WI now have a 2-1 lead over Bangladesh in the global event. Overall, this was the 13th meeting in T20Is between WI and Bangladesh. WI have won seven matches, whereas, the Tigers have pocketed five. One match ended with no result.

Do you know?

Key numbers for Mahmudullah and Liton

Mahmudullah became the first Bangladesh batter with 1,900-plus runs in T20Is. He went past Ross Taylor (1,909) and Jos Buttler (1,913) in terms of T20I runs. Meanwhile, Liton (44) became the seventh Bangladesh batter to surpass the 800-run mark in T20Is (819).