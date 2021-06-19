WI vs SA, Day 1: Here are the key takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall Last updated on Jun 19, 2021

South Africa lost five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test against WI

South Africa made a comeback after losing early wickets on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies. The likes of Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock steadied their ship with respective half-centuries. Earlier, the Caribbean pacers made early inroads in the South African batting line-up, having reduced them to 37/3. Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.

Day 1

How did the day pan out?

The West Indies bowlers were on the money after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite elected to field. Aiden Markram was dismissed in the second over, while Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen followed him soon. Kyle Verreynne shared an 87-run stand with skipper Elgar, who departed toward the day's end. Meanwhile, Quinton remained unbeaten on 59. SA finished on 218/5 at stumps.

Twitter Post

Day 1: A look at the scorecard

⛔️ DAY 1 | STUMPS



The #Proteas end Day 1 on 218/5 after Dean Elgar (77) shared an 87 and 79-run partnership with Kyle Verreynne (27) and Quinton de Kock (59*), respectively #WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/1lPzgrkRsg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 18, 2021

Captain

A captain's knock by Elgar

South African captain Elgar led from the front in testing conditions. As the West Indies seamers charged in, he looked resolute. After a proper grind, he raced to his 17th half-century in Test cricket. This was his second Test fifty as the captain of SA. Elgar slammed 77 runs off 237 balls, a knock that was studded with 8 fours.

Quinton

22nd half-century for Quinton

Elgar was later assisted by Quinton de Kock, who continued his sublime run in Test cricket. He had smashed an unbeaten 141 in the series opener. The stylish left-handed batsman slammed 59* off 103 balls (5 fours) on the first day in the ongoing Test. Quinton is en route to his seventh ton in Test cricket. He added 79 runs along with Elgar.

Bowling

Shannon Gabriel was the pick of WI bowlers

The West Indian seamers collectively destroyed South Africa's top-order on Day 1. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was the pick of Caribbean bowlers, having registered figures of 2/47. The likes of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Kyle Mayers snapped up a wicket each. Notably, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite also chipped in with five overs, having conceded only 14 runs.