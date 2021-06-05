Who is Pakistan's uncapped batsman Azam Khan?

Here is the journey of Pakistan batsman Azam Khan

Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Azam Khan earned his maiden international call-up. He has been added to Pakistan's T20I squad for the tours of England and West Indies. The 22-year-old, who is the son of former captain Moin Khan, is known for his six-hitting prowess. He has also played in the Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League. We take a look at his journey.

Azam, who burst onto domestic cricket in 2018, has played only a solitary First-class match. He has featured in 15 List A games, having scored 239 runs at an average of 29.87. He has fared better in the shortest format. In 36 T20s, Azam has amassed 743 runs, which includes four half-centuries. He carries a strike rate of 157.41 in the format.

The son of Moin Khan, Azam started his journey by playing tape-ball cricket. His father established the Moin Khan Academy in 2000, where the latter honed his skills. "I feel indebted to my father. It is such a wonderful feeling to be backed by a legend of the game. He always wants me to strive harder," Azam had earlier told pcb.com.pk.

Azam finally claimed his maiden Pakistan Super League contract when he was signed by the Quetta Gladiators for the 2019 season. He made his T20 debut in the same season against Islamabad United. However, he ended up scoring only 12 off 15 balls. Azam, who drew criticism for being overweight, was benched for nearly a year thereafter.

Azam came back stronger in the following PSL season. The youngster was shredded than before, and looked more agile on the field. He played quite a few blistering knocks, including a 33-ball 59 for Quetta. Although Quetta finished fifth, his emphatic knocks were noteworthy. In the National T20 Cup, he smashed 268 runs as his side Sindh finished as the semi-finalists.

Azam was among runs in the 2020 Lanka Premier League, having represented Galle Gladiators. He smashed 215 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 186.96 (16 sixes). Azam has also fared well in the 2021 PSL so far, which is set to resume on June 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The flamboyant batsman now eyes an international debut this year.