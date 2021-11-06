Rohit Sharma set to complete 3,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 03:13 pm

Rohit Sharma is set to become the second Indian with 3,000 T20I runs

India will take on Namibia in their final league stage match of the T20 World Cup on Monday. Senior opener Rohit Sharma is set to complete 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals. He requires only 18 runs to get to the significant milestone. Rohit will become the second Indian after Virat Kohli to complete 3,000 T20I runs. Here are the key stats.

Information

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in T20Is

At the moment, Rohit owns 2,982 runs from 115 T20Is at an average of 32.41. He is only behind Kohli (3,227) and Martin Guptill, who recently attained the feat (3,087). Notably, Rohit will be the slowest (among these three) to complete 3,000 T20I runs.

Feats

A look at Rohit's feats in T20Is

Rohit has played the most number of T20Is (115) among Indians so far. He is behind Shoaib Malik (120) and Mohammad Hafeez (117) on the overall list. Besides, Rohit has slammed the most number of centuries in the format (4). He has the second-most 50+ scores (27) in T20Is after Kohli (29). The latter is yet to score a T20I ton.

Score, sixes

Joint-fastest hundred in T20I cricket

Rohit holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is. He smashed 118 off 43 balls against Sri Lanka in December 2017. Rohit raced to his century off 35 balls, the joint-fastest in T20I cricket along with David Miller and Sudesh Wickramasekara. The Indian opener has also struck the second-most sixes (138) in the format after Guptill (155).

T20s

India's second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket

Rohit is India's second-highest run-scorer in overall T20 cricket, after Kohli. He has aggregated 9,564 runs from 360 matches at an average of 31.88. Rohit has registered six tons and 66 half-centuries. The 34-year-old has smashed the most sixes by an Indian in the format (405). Meanwhile, he owns 844 fours. Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (5,611).

Do you know?

Most runs in winning cause

Rohit has scored the most runs in winning cause. As many as 2,332 of his 2,982 runs have come in these matches. The likes of Kohli (2,153), Guptill (1,973), Hafeez (1,768), and Babar Azam (1,737) follow Rohit on the tally.