'Fingers crossed': Anurag Basu shares update on Kishore Kumar biopic
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Basu has long been fascinated by the idea of making a biopic on the late singer and actor Kishore Kumar. The project originally had Ranbir Kapoor linked, and in recent months, has had Aamir Khan in the running. In a recent conversation, Basu spoke about the challenges of getting approval from Kumar's family for the story and expressed hope that he could finally go ahead with it.
Project's journey
'Won't jinx it by speaking about it'
Basu told Mid-Day, "This project went through a lot of ups and downs. So, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story which I've been trying to tell for the last decade." He added, "So I won't jinx it by speaking about it." When asked about Khan leading the film, Basu was curt: "No comments." The filmmaker also expressed hope for a possible reunion with Kapoor in the future.
Reunion hopes
'Kapoor keeps talking about working together again'
Basu, who has previously worked with Kapoor on Jagga Jasoos (2017) and Barfi (2012), expressed his desire to collaborate with him again. He said, "I hope it happens soon. Woh aadat bohot kharab kar deta hai [he spoils you a lot]. We keep talking about working together again." The director returned to the big screen with his third interlinked film, Metro... In Dino on July 4. It has been doing well, both critically and at the box office.