Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' fails first Monday test; collects ₹55 crore

The recently released film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna , has witnessed a significant decline in its box office collection on its first Monday. The Sekhar Kammula directorial earned a mere ₹6.5 crore on Day 4, marking an approximate 62.52% drop from Sunday to Monday, per Sacnilk. Despite this setback, the total earnings of Kuberaa stand at ₹55.1 crore so far.

Box office journey Weekend numbers v/s Monday collection Kuberaa had a strong start, opening on June 20 with an impressive ₹14.75 crore. The film's momentum picked up over the weekend, earning ₹16.5 crore on Day 2 and ₹17.35 crore on Day 3. However, it took a nosedive on its first Monday with collections plummeting to ₹6.5 crore, slightly under expectations considering its scale and hype.

Box office competition Will 'Kuberaa' be able to outperform 'Sitaare Zameen Par'? The film's performance is being compared to Aamir Khan's emotionally-driven Sitaare Zameen Par, which released on the same weekend and collected over ₹8 crore on Monday. As the weekdays progress, Kuberaa will face its real test. Despite the initial drop in collections, positive word of mouth and a strong cast give Kuberaa a chance to recover during this crucial mid-week period.