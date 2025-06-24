Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' fails first Monday test; collects ₹55 crore
What's the story
The recently released film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, has witnessed a significant decline in its box office collection on its first Monday. The Sekhar Kammula directorial earned a mere ₹6.5 crore on Day 4, marking an approximate 62.52% drop from Sunday to Monday, per Sacnilk. Despite this setback, the total earnings of Kuberaa stand at ₹55.1 crore so far.
Box office journey
Weekend numbers v/s Monday collection
Kuberaa had a strong start, opening on June 20 with an impressive ₹14.75 crore. The film's momentum picked up over the weekend, earning ₹16.5 crore on Day 2 and ₹17.35 crore on Day 3. However, it took a nosedive on its first Monday with collections plummeting to ₹6.5 crore, slightly under expectations considering its scale and hype.
Box office competition
Will 'Kuberaa' be able to outperform 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?
The film's performance is being compared to Aamir Khan's emotionally-driven Sitaare Zameen Par, which released on the same weekend and collected over ₹8 crore on Monday. As the weekdays progress, Kuberaa will face its real test. Despite the initial drop in collections, positive word of mouth and a strong cast give Kuberaa a chance to recover during this crucial mid-week period.
Film details
More about the film
Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, Kuberaa has a reported budget of ₹120 crore. Apart from Dhanush and Nagarjuna, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has added to its cross-language appeal. However, the significant drop in collections on Day 4 has raised concerns about its staying power at the box office.