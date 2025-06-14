Aamir reveals how drunk Dev Anand lost 'Teesri Manzil'
What's the story
In a recent interview with Mashable India, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared a lesser-known anecdote from the history of Indian cinema.
The story involved his uncle, filmmaker Nasir Hussain, and legendary actor Dev Anand getting into a drunken brawl at actor Sadhna's engagement party.
This altercation led to Anand being replaced by Shammi Kapoor in the 1966 film Teesri Manzil.
Hussain was initially supposed to direct the film, but after the incident, Vijay Anand took over the direction.
Incident details
How 'Baharon Ke Sapne' led to fight between Hussain, Anand
Khan revealed that the original plan for Teesri Manzil had Anand in the lead role, with Hussain as director.
At the same time, Hussain was also producing Baharon Ke Sapne, directed by Vijay and starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.
It was at Sadhna's engagement party that Anand reportedly belittled Baharon Ke Sapne as a "small film."
This comment upset Hussain and led to a heated argument between him and Anand.
Confirmation
Khan recalls the fight
Khan recalled, "Nasir saab said there is no such thing as a small or big film. They started fighting and were hitting each other."
He later confirmed this story with Sadhna, who said, "Haan haan, dono daru peeke jhagda kar rahe the (Yes, they were both drunk and fighting)."
The fight left Hussain furious at Anand, leading him to have Vijay take over the direction of Teesri Manzil.
Film swap
Kapoor replaced Anand in 'Teesri Manzil'
Khan remembered Hussain's words, "Dev will not be a part of Teesri Manzil, he is out. Dev was out, and Shammi Kapoor came in." This change turned out to be a blessing as Teesri Manzil became a massive hit.
Hussain had previously worked with Anand on films like Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Paying Guest, and Munimji.