In a recent interview with Mashable India, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shared a lesser-known anecdote from the history of Indian cinema.

The story involved his uncle, filmmaker Nasir Hussain, and legendary actor Dev Anand getting into a drunken brawl at actor Sadhna's engagement party.

This altercation led to Anand being replaced by Shammi Kapoor in the 1966 film Teesri Manzil.

Hussain was initially supposed to direct the film, but after the incident, Vijay Anand took over the direction.