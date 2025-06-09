What's the story

Fardeen Khan, who successfully returned to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently opened up about the initial struggles of his acting career.

While appearing on Cyrus Says podcast, he revealed that his father, late actor Feroz Khan, had given him an ultimatum after his debut film Prem Aggan (1998) flopped.