When is 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' releasing on OTT?
What's the story
Bhool Chuk Maaf, the sci-fi romantic comedy starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao, is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.
The film's early streaming release comes after a controversial ₹60 crore lawsuit over its theatrical release.
Initially, the makers decided they didn't want a big-screen release due to heightened security concerns amid Operation Sindoor, but later released it in theaters on May 23.
Legal dispute
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' faced legal hurdles before release
The film's digital premiere comes after a legal battle with PVR Inox. The theater chain had sued the makers for breach of contract, demanding an eight-week theatrical window before the film could be streamed online.
Despite these hurdles, Bhool Chuk Maaf has performed well at the box office.
According to Sacnilk, the movie has made ₹58.95cr in India, which makes it the seventh biggest Hindi hit of the year.
Film synopsis
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' plot and cast details
The description on Amazon Prime Video reads, "Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfill a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centered society."
Alongside Rao, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain.