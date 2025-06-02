What's the story

Bhool Chuk Maaf, the sci-fi romantic comedy starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao, is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

The film's early streaming release comes after a controversial ₹60 crore lawsuit over its theatrical release.

Initially, the makers decided they didn't want a big-screen release due to heightened security concerns amid Operation Sindoor, but later released it in theaters on May 23.