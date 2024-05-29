Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' advance bookings soar

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' starts strong, 10,000 tickets sold already

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:49 am May 29, 202410:49 am

What's the story The upcoming romantic comedy, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has made a promising start in its advance box office bookings. The film has already sold 10,000 tickets across major national cinema chains such as PVRInox and Cinepolis, within a few hours of opening. This impressive early performance suggests a positive reception for the movie, which is set to release on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a unique blend of romance, comedy, and cricket. It tells the story of a couple bound by their mutual love for cricket. Rao, a trained cricketer, takes on the role of a supportive husband who coaches his wife, played by Kapoor, to play for the national team. However, as the plot unfolds, it's revealed that he has ulterior motives for pushing her to excel in the sport.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' advance bookings show promising results

Two days before its release, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has already sold approximately 6,500 tickets at PVRInox and around 3,500 at Cinepolis, reported Pinkvilla. These impressive early sales figures indicate a strong interest in the film. The movie's release strategy of offering tickets at a discounted rate on Cinema Lovers Day is expected to attract larger audiences, potentially leading to a faster spread of word-of-mouth reviews.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' to release on Cinema Lovers Day

The film's release date coincides with Cinema Lovers Day, an initiative where tickets are offered at discounted rates across the country. On this day, movie tickets will be offered at a flat rate of ₹99, which is expected to attract larger audiences. This pricing strategy aims to generate a buzz around the film, mirroring the success of previous releases like Article 370 and Crakk which also debuted on past Cinema Lovers Day and benefited from the increased footfall.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' opening day projections look favorable

The film's early popularity suggests a potential opening day earning of around ₹4 crore nett. This would be a satisfactory result for the makers of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, provided the film receives positive word-of-mouth reviews. With no significant domestic competition until the release of Chandu Champion, the film is well-positioned for a strong and extended run at the box office.