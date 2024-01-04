'Dulhania 3' to feature Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor: Report

By Isha Sharma Jan 04, 2024

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor might be seen in 'Dulhania 3'

Dharma Productions's Dulhania franchise—known for its rooted storylines, charming characters, and catchy songs—is gearing up for its third installment, however, sans Alia Bhatt. While the reason behind Bhatt's departure from the franchise remains shrouded in mystery, a recent report by Peeping Moon states that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for the project, marking her second association with Dhawan after Bawaal. The film will be directed by series regular Shashank Khaitan.

Why does this story matter?

The Dulhania franchise kickstarted in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Sidharth Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Its success led to the development of a spiritual sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was released in 2017 and became an even bigger success. These films, alongside Bhatt and Dhawan's debut Student of the Year, led to the birth of the #Varia fandom on social media, so Kapoor evidently has big shoes to fill for the threequel.

Details about the film are mostly under wraps

Per Peeping Moon, Dulhania 3 (tentative title) will also be a standalone story but will recreate the essence of the franchise, albeit this time with different characters. It is also the first time Kapoor will feature in a franchise film. The upcoming rom-com is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in the coming months. Details about the rest of the cast have not been unveiled yet.

Shooting schedule and upcoming projects for the lead actors

Dhawan will first wrap up his action-packed project, VD 18, produced by Murad Khetani and Atlee, and helmed by Kalees, tentatively slated for a May 31, 2024 release. Although unconfirmed, it's allegedly a remake of Atlee's directorial Theri. He also has a comedy film with David Dhawan in the pipeline. Dhawan will headline Raj & DK's Citadel India, too. As for Kapoor, she has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, and Devara in the waiting.

Bhatt's schedule might have facilitated her departure

While it's unclear why Bhatt has walked out of the franchise, it's possible that she took the decision in light of her upcoming projects. This year, she has a release in the form of Vasan Bala's Jigra and has also been reportedly signed for an action film by Yash Raj Films. She is already a part of another franchise—the Brahmastra films by Ayan Mukerji, though its second part, Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev is yet to commence filming.