Make way for the Dhawans! Varun Dhawan is ready to be directed by his father David Dhawan for the fourth time, and their untitled collaboration, a comic caper (Senior Dhawan's niche) will begin filming in April 2024, reported Pinkvilla. Produced by Ramesh Taurani's TIPS Entertainment, this yet-to-be-titled movie will reportedly feature two leading ladies. An official announcement from the duo is awaited.

Varun has turned David's muse for three movies so far—Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and the much-derided Coolie No. 1 (2020). All these have been in the comedy genre. Interstingly, Varun's last few releases (Bawaal, Bhediya, Jugjugg Jeeyo) belonged to strikingly different genres and weren't out-and-out comic entertainers, so VD's return to this audience-favorite genre is worth keeping an eye out for.

Pinkvilla further reported, "Much like David Dhawan's world of comedies, this one too will see Varun Dhawan alongside two leading ladies. The humor of this yet-untitled comic caper is a result of confusion in the love life of the protagonist. Varun is very excited too to revisit the comic space after a while." The project will premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

"It's a big-scale comic entertainer that will be shot at multiple real-life locations in India and abroad. The casting for the female leads is underway and the makers are all looking to sign two A-listers. Some of the most seasoned comic artists of Hindi cinema will also be a part of the ensemble cast," added Pinkvilla. Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 also saw VD romancing two female actors.

Before diving into this laugh-fest, Varun will wrap up his current action-packed project, VD 18, produced by Murad Khetani and Jawan director Atlee, and helmed by Kalees, tentatively slated for a May 31, 2024 release. Although unconfirmed, it's allegedly a remake of Atlee's directorial Theri. Additionally, Varun will be seen in Raj & DK's Citadel India alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

