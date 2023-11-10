Disney postpones several biggies, including 'Deadpool 3,' 'Captain America 4'

Disney postpones several biggies, including 'Deadpool 3,' 'Captain America 4'

By Isha Sharma 10:51 am Nov 10, 202310:51 am

Several Hollywood biggies have been postponed

The historical SAG-AFTRA strike finally got over on Thursday as the members of the actors' union achieved what they wanted after persistent efforts. While actors have immediately begun to promote their work online, the studios don't seem to be in perfect shape to release their tentpole projects. Resultantly, Disney has pushed back several anticipated films as they reportedly need more time for completion.

'Deadpool 3' and 'Captain America: Brave New World' impacted

Deadline reported that Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3 is "moving back into production" and will no longer release on May 3, 2024. Instead, it will now target July 26, 2024, a date earlier designated for Captain America: Brave New World. CABNW, helmed by Julius Onah, will now premiere several months later on February 14, 2025, even though "it was in better shape than Deadpool 3."

These Marvel titles have also been pushed

In addition to that, Disney has moved Marvel's Blade by several months. Originally slated for a February 14, 2025 release, it will now greet viewers on November 7, 2025. Another biggie to be hampered is Marvel's Thunderbolts, which has been pushed from December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025. It couldn't go into production due to the writers' and the actors' strikes.

'Mufasa,' 'Venom 3' arriving later than planned

Mufasa: The Lion King, which was looking at July 5, 2024, has been pushed to December 20, 2024, and Sony's untitled third Venom film will now premiere on November 8, 2024, and not in July 2024. Deadline also reported that Disney has removed two untitled projects from the schedule, scheduled for July 25, 2025, and November 7, 2025 dates.

Meanwhile, actors have gone back to promotion

One of the conditions during the strike was for actors to not promote their work in any form, and as soon as the strike got over, actors flooded their Instagram accounts to talk about their recent/upcoming projects. While Rahul Kohli and Kyliegh Curran posted about Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Noah Schnapp shared a photo of Stranger Things 5's script.