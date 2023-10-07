'The Marvels' to 'Avengers: Secret Wars': All upcoming Marvel movies

Upcoming Marvel movies in 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027

After a large number of titles premiered in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's an array of content awaiting under Phases 5 and 6 as announced during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Some movies got their theatrical release dates while some got revised ones earlier this year. Let's check out what Marvel has in store for us.

'The Marvels' (2023), untitled 'Deadpool' movie (2024)

Starring Brie Larson in the lead, The Marvels will see the powers of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel become entangled. It's set to hit theaters on November 10 this year. One of the most-awaited entries, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3, which is yet to be titled, is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

'Captain America: Brave New World' (2024), 'Thunderbolts' (2024)

Touted to be a continuation of the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the plot of the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World has been kept under wraps. Starring Anthony Mackie, it's eyeing a July 26, 2024 release. Set to hit the theaters on December 20, 2024, Thunderbolts follows a group of supervillains who are recruited to carry out government missions.

'Blade' (2025), 'Fantastic Four' (2025)

Starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth, Blade is set to have a theatrical release on February 14, 2025. The plot, which is reportedly "darker than any MCU movie," is yet to be revealed. In Fantastic Four, releasing on May 2, 2025, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimms from Marvel's first family will be seen saving the world once again.

'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' (2026), and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' (2027)

Set to release on May 1, 2026, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the most-anticipated Marvel movie currently. Jonathan Majors might reportedly play Kang the Conquerer and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain America (Mackie), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) are also expected to appear. With Hemsworth, Majors, Cumberbatch, and Simu Liu, Avengers: Secret Wars will release on May 7, 2027.