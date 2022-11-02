World

'Operation Marvel': Police disguised as 'Avengers' arrest Peruvian drug dealers

Written by Sneha Das Nov 02, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

The operation named Marvel was conducted last Saturday by the police

Inspired by the superhero film The Avengers, four police officers in Peru dressed up as superheroes and carried out an operation against wanted drug dealers in a neighborhood in east Lima. The operation was conducted last Saturday where the cops pretended to do a promotion for a Halloween concert. The National Police named the operation "Operation Marvel" to blend in with the festive mood.

Incident Captain America and friends broke the door with special equipment

During the operation, 'Captain America', 'Thor', 'Black Widow', and 'Spiderman' walked the streets of a dangerous neighborhood in the San Juan de Luriganchi district, one of the most populous areas of the Peruvian capital. Officers dressed as Captain America and the other Marvel superheroes broke the steel door of the suspected house with special equipment, allowing 10 backup policemen to enter.

Arrest Three men and one woman were arrested by the police

According to police, the culprits called "The Villains of Mariategui" initially thought that it was a Halloween joke. The members of the Green Police squad dressed as superheroes arrested three men and one woman. "In this building, an entire family was dedicating themselves to the micro-commercialization of drugs," Colonel David Villanueva, head of the Green Police squad told a local media outlet.

Twitter Post Here's a video of the arrest

Lo más bizarro del día.

En #Perú, policías se disfrazan de personajes de #Marvel para capturar a una banda de narcos que operaba cerca de un colegio.

Lo hicieron para no levantar sospechas y que los narcos pensaran que se trataba de una actividad escolar pic.twitter.com/FQcHMTUwIi — Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) November 1, 2022

Seizure Police seized 3,250 packages of basic cocaine paste

"The drugs were going to be sold in a park nearby," Villanueva added. During the operation, the police were able to seize 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine paste which is a crude extract of coca leaf. Along with this, 287 bags of cocaine and 127 bags of marijuana that were hidden in the house were also seized by the police.

Selling One kilo of basic cocaine paste is sold for $380

One kilogram of basic cocaine paste is sold for at least $380 in Peru whereas one kilogram of cocaine hydrochloride which is the purest form of the drug is sold for about $1000. The property is located in front of a primary school, the head of the Green Squad further said. The criminals thought that they were carrying out a show for the children.