'Blade': WWE fighter tweets Marvel for role, Simu Liu part-two?

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 10, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Mustafa Ali (top left), Mahershala Ali (top right), Simu Liu (center) and Wesley Snipes (right bottom)

Blade, led by Mahershala Ali, has got an interesting update. The Bassam Tariq-directorial is reportedly looking out for "a South Asian male" for an unnamed part, and among all the prospective candidates is WWE fighter, Mustafa Ali. He took to Twitter to do a Simu Liu, and say, "Hello @MarvelStudios, I think you are looking for me. #BLADE." Let's see what unfolds.

Details This is what Liu had tweeted to Marvel in 2014

In 2014, Liu had tweeted, "Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?" and this apparently landed him the lead role in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The 2021 movie had the first Asian superhero as the titular character and was a pretty significant venture for both, Liu and Marvel Studios.

Information The advertisement was for a pivotal part it seems

Mustafa Ali

Ali won't bag the role of Blade, as that has already been grabbed by the Swan Song actor. But the call might be for a pivotal part, as it said the male should be "between the ages of 20 and 30 who's available for training, although actors with combat experience are the best choice." Ali checks all the boxes here, including age, and combat.

Twitter Post Check out the conversation here

Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor must be open to training although actors with fight experience are encouraged for the role!



Character description: “Though he’s taken a vow of silence, his eyes tell us he has been through strife.” pic.twitter.com/6ZdL11aTV2 — Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) January 6, 2022

Fact Ali's stint in three seasons of SmackDown has been impressive

Ali has been receiving a lot of attention through the three seasons of SmackDown, a live professional wrestling tournament. In the advertisement, a little about the character was also told. It said, "Although he has taken a vow of silence, his eyes tell us that he has been through major conflicts." Now, let's see if the studios does a Liu part two.

Update The film has been titled 'Blade: The Vampire Slayer'

Meanwhile, the film on Blade that has been titled Blade: The Vampire Slayer will start its schedule in Atlanta late summer this year. It has been in the works since long, so it's high time shooting starts. Delroy Lindo of Revenge & Punishment, and Blood Detachment fame, has also been cast in a crucial role. Stacy Osei-Kuffour is the screenwriter of this much-awaited film.