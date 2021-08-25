Working in 'Shang-Chi' feels like a moment in culture: Liu

Chinese-Canadian star Simu Liu says he is aware that being the first Asian to headline a Marvel film comes with a huge responsibility but hopes that his work in Shang-Chi will speak to an audience that has rarely found "aspirational" representation on screen. Liu has headlined Marvel Studios' martial arts superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film is scheduled to be released in the country on September 3. In an interview over Zoom call, the 32-year-old actor said he realizes that his work in the film isn't just any "role" as it comes with the responsibility of representation.

"It feels like an incredible honor. It's like we are giving the world something that I never had as a kid, which is the ability to see myself reflected on screen, in a meaningful, aspirational, heroic way," Liu said. "I don't want to call it pressure, but there's a sense that this is more than just a role that you take," he said.

"This is a moment in culture, a moment in history and hopefully, it'll be followed by many more just like it," he added. For Liu, who migrated to Canada at the age of five, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings serves as a testimony that dreams come true, especially for those who may have struggled to see themselves represented in pop culture.

"Sometimes it gives me a little bit of anxiety knowing that there is this kind of stuff resting on my shoulders," the China-born actor said. "Other times, it feels incredibly empowering because I would have given anything to have had somebody, when I was younger, to look up to and show me what was possible," he added.

"My hope is that it doesn't matter if you are six years old or 16 or 26, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a movie that people will be able to watch and understand that anything is possible," he said.