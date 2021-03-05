Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 12:35 am

In the penultimate episode of WandaVision, Agatha Harkness reveals that Wanda Maximoff can use something called the Chaos Magic. She even connects this mysterious power to the myth of Scarlet Witch (Wanda's superhero name in comics) much to the joy of fans of Marvel Comics. Nevertheless, the disclosure of Chaos Magic was quite interesting because it exists in the comics. Here are the details.

Beginning Chaos Magic was used by arch-demon Chthon to rule Earth

The first usage of Chaos Magic in Marvel can be traced back to billion years ago when the Elder Gods roamed Earth. Among them was the arch-demon Chthon, who became the first being on Earth to harness this dark magic. Although Chthon ruled Earth as the God of Chaos using this power, he was eventually trapped in an alternate dimension within Mount Wundagore.

Powers The basic uses of the Chaos Magic can change reality

But how powerful is this Chaos Magic, which made Chthon so dangerous? Well, this magic can manipulate, warp, and reconstruct the very fabric of existence and reality according to the user's wishes and easily destroy the entire cosmos. It is the raw primordial force of creation itself. Chaos Magic is so powerful that it was thought to be non-existent by experts like Doctor Strange.

The relation How is Chaos Magic connected to Wanda Maximoff?

Remember how Chthon was sealed within Mount Wundagore? Well, that was the birthplace of Wanda Maximoff. Here, she received a fraction of this power when Chthon touched her to turn her into a potential future vessel for him. While this power earlier manifested as simple energy manipulation, she learned to harness the Chaos Magic within her with the help of Agatha Harkness.

Do you know? Wanda used Chaos Magic to create House of M

The true extent of Chaos Magic was seen in the comics during the House of M event when Scarlet Witch rewrote the entire reality due to the grief of losing her sons to Mephisto. This new reality was her happily ever after.

MCU The potential plots for Chaos Magic in the MCU