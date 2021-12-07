Entertainment 'Shang-Chi' sequel being made, Simu Liu's announcement takes the cake

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 10:53 am

Simu Liu to return as Shang-Chi in sequel?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which released in September, is getting a part two! And the director of the original film, Destin Daniel Cretton, is returning for this one as well. Its lead actor Simu Liu took to Twitter to announce the same but it was the sheer wit at display in the update that has won our hearts!

Importance Why does this story matter?

Shang-Chi was a significant outing for Marvel and its fans because it was the first film centered around an Asian superhero, representation of which was heavily missing in their slate of offerings. In the making since 2018, the movie cracked gold at the box office, earning over $400mn and was 2021's highest grosser in the US. Given this success, its sequel is truly awaited.

Information Flopped so hard we got a sequel, writes Liu

Photo obtained from Simu Liu's Twitter account

Variety reports Cretton is also aboard the project as a writer. Taking to Twitter, Liu wrote a smart one, "Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!" But whether he is returning to reprise the titular role is not confirmed, but chances are high that we will get him as our favorite martial artist-cum-superhero. Details about the plot, storyline or cast are not out yet.

Flopped so hard we got a sequel!! https://t.co/69yPeuX2ma — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 6, 2021

Details 'Shang-Chi' helmer also developing a Marvel series for Disney+

Apart from this, Cretton is also developing a Marvel series for Disney+. This comes after he signed a multi-year, exclusive deal with the studios and Onyx Collective, Hulu. Talking of this, Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios said, "Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective to Shang-Chi. He has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus."

Quote 'Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material'

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started," added Feige. Meanwhile, Tara Duncan from Hulu's Onyx Collective said, "Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material." Cretton's Disney+ series will most probably be a comedy, Variety added.

Fact Liu was guest host at 'Saturday Night Live' last month

Coming back to Liu, he was the guest host on Saturday Night Live last month. Critics opined that he brought the perfect dose of enthusiasm and his timing was top-notch. Sample this: "A lot of people ask me how I landed a role in a Marvel movie...The truth is, I got it (the way) every Canadian gets their big break...By, uh, asking politely." Nice!