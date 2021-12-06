Entertainment 'Lehra Do' review: Induces goosebumps, Arijit Singh casts magic, again

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 08:06 pm

'Lehra Do' from Ranveer Singh's '83' comes with motivation, thrill, soul

Kabir Khan is taking on the historic cricket World Cup journey of the Indian men's team in 1983 in his next directorial, 83. Given the highly emotional premise, the music of the Ranveer Singh-starrer has to be equally inspiring. And, Pritam achieves this with the track Lehra Do. The song and the music video were released earlier today and here is our review.

Song Singh gets able support from lyrics by Kausar Munir

Arijit Singh has crooned the motivational track that talks about not accepting defeat and the need to continue to fight on. The thing with the Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga singer's tone is that it reaches your soul and the same is true for Lehra Do. Kausar Munir's lyrics fit excellently well. However, the track does not go extreme with any element—be it the beats/chorus.

Visual Narrative playing out onscreen uplifts dramatic factor of song

What takes the dramatic effect of the song to another height is the visual story that plays onscreen. Taking place after Team India has lost two matches in the world cup tournament, we see both the players and supporters losing morale. But captain Kapil Dev (Singh) motivates others to soldier on. Throughout this narrative, the expressions of all the actors are commendable.

Comments MV retains thrill, characteristic of Bollywood sports movies

Apart from the playing eleven, we get glimpses of Deepika Padukone (as Dev's wife Romi Dev), Neena Gupta (as Dev's mother), and Pankaj Tripathi (as the team's manager) in the clip. Overall, the MV promises goosebump-inducing thrill as movies on sports often do. Sharing the song on social media, the Gully Boy star wrote, "Gear up for glory!" And we did, chief!

Twitter Post Check out the song here

Gear up for glory! 🇮🇳#LehraDo song out now - https://t.co/rn7BvsgL4b



83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.#ThisIs83 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 6, 2021

Verdict 'Lehra Do' seems to have impressed masses, song gets 3.5/5

The track is already impressing the pulse of the masses as the video has raked in over 6 crore views on YouTube. Verdict: While the patriotic song scores 3.5, we give the motivational video 4/5. You can catch the MV on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the sports drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 24 this year.