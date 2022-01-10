On Hrithik's birthday, makers give us 'Vikram Vedha' first look

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 10, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Hrithik Roshan's look as Vedha is now out

We finally have actor Hrithik Roshan's first look as the mighty antagonist Vedha in front of us! To mark the star's 48th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, shared his look and we are truly excited for what's to come. Opposite Roshan's Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will play the "good cop" Vikram in the Pushkar-Gayathri duo directorial.

Context Why does the story matter?

The news about the hit 2017 Tamil venture being remade in Hindi surfaced back in 2019 when Aamir Khan was touted to essay Roshan's role.

Later, the Krrish star stepped into the shoes and was scheduled to begin shooting in June 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic had widely affected the dates.

For now, makers are set on a September 30, 2022 release date.

First look Roshan as Vedha looks formidable, charismatic

In a role immortalized by Vijay Sethupathi, Roshan has donned a distinctively different look but nonetheless formidable. Donning a bottle-green kurta with tousled hair and blood all over him, Roshan as Vedha appears charismatic. And the sunglasses decorating his face are responsible for adding an edge. Pushkar and Gayathri, who had also helmed the original, get the flavor right with this image.

Twitter Post Check out his rugged look here

Plot Film to challenge perceptions of good and bad

In December 2021, Khan started shooting for his parts in the film in Lucknow. We expect his look as Vikram to be out on his birthday in August. Coming to the plot, the film is based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. One day, the gangster Vedha voluntarily turns himself before Vikram and narrates three stories to him, challenging perceptions of good and bad.

Other projects Roshan has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in making

Apart from Vikram Vedha, the birthday boy has the highly-anticipated aerial action film, Fighter in his kitty. Co-starring Deepika Padukone in what would be their first on-screen collaboration, the film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The actioner is set to hit the screens on January 26, 2023, thereby clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled flick from the house of Luv Ranjan.