Dev Patel, Benedict Cumberbatch debuting in Wes Anderson's cinematic world

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 09, 2022, 09:00 pm 2 min read

Wes Anderson is soon going to work with actors like Dev Patel and Benedict Cumberbatch

Noted filmmaker Wes Anderson is known to cast the same few faces (all remarkable at that) in his films. But looks like new entries are getting added. As per reports, his next Netflix film will star Dev Patel, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Ben Kingsley, all of whom he has not collaborated with before. The feature will be an adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection.

Cast Ralph Fiennes is also a part of star-studded cast

Anderson is writing and directing the Netflix venture, adapted from Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More. Reportedly, the production is set to begin later this month in the United Kingdom with Ralph Fiennes also part of the cast. Notably, the Harry Potter star has worked with The French Dispatch director before in the hit The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Plot Cumberbatch to essay titular character of Henry Sugar

Coming to the plot, the titular story is about one Henry Sugar who steals a book that enables him to predict the future. But this act leads to various misadventures. Cumberbatch, who will greet us in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May, is set to play the role of Sugar and even act as a link between the other stories.

Deal Now, Netflix owns rights to every Roald Dahl work

Information about the other characters is yet to be out. To note, the streaming giant is able to produce this feature following its acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company. As part of the 2021 deal, Netflix now has the rights to every work by the author. The OTT platform had been eyeing the bright and interesting catalog of Dahl for a long time.

Other projects Anderson is also working on untitled multi-starrer, featuring Tom Hanks

Apart from this Dahl adaptation, Anderson is also busy with another multi-starrer. Featuring frequent collaborators such as Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton, the untitled feature film is also set to have Tom Hanks in a "small, cameo-like" role. Also written by Anderson, the project was being shot in Spain last year, as per reports. Not much detail about it is out.