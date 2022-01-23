Entertainment

These 5 actors have starred in both Marvel, DC movies

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 01:43 pm 3 min read

When it comes to superheroes, Marvel and DC comics have always been the top, arch-nemesis (kind-of) players. And, this tension has been carried forward to the screens too, with movies based on the comics. But several actors have tried their hands in both these worlds. We list some. (To note, this list is not-limited to MCU/DCEU movies but all flicks based on these comics.)

#1 Ben Affleck played two superheroes with varying reception

Years before Ben Affleck became the Caped Crusader for DC Extended Universe, he wore the red spandex. The actor played Marvel superhero Daredevil aka Matt Murdock in the 2003 movie Daredevil. The 20th Century Fox venture massively bombed at the box office though. Affleck then picked up Batman's gloves in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Here, he received acclaim following initial skepticism.

#2 Chris Evans has had his fair share of suiting up

Next up, we have another A-list superhero actor, Chris Evans. Before becoming synonymous with Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans played other superheroes, too. Apart from his stint as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in two Fantastic Four films, Evans was also a part of the 2010 film The Losers. Based on DC Vertigo comics, the forgettable flick also starred Zoe Saldana (Marvel's Gamora).

#3 When Halle Berry essayed two of coolest Marvel-DC superheroes

Coming to Halle Berry, the Bruised star is one of the most dependable actors in Hollywood. Thus, it's no surprise studios approached her for two of the coolest superheroes across comics—Catwoman and Storm. In the case of Catwoman, the 2004 film was a disaster to nicely frame it. Makers were bashed for hyper-sexualizing the actor. Her Storm-persona was received widely better in X-Men movies.

#4 Tao Okamoto's journey: From lead to small appearance

Tao Okamoto played a pivotal role in 2013 The Wolverine, opposite Hugh Jackman. Jackman's Logan had to fight scores of villains in Japan to save old friend Yashida's (Hal Yamanouchi) granddaughter Mariko Yashida. Okamoto had essayed Mariko's part. Later, in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), she played the minor role of Lex Luthor's assistant, Mercy Graves.

#5 Ryan Reynolds redeemed 'Green Lantern' failure with 'Deadpool'

DC might have hit the bull's eye with some movies but the arrow had turned its head and gone the opposite direction with Green Lantern. Ryan Reynolds was chosen to lead the Martin Campbell directorial but he could not uplift the uninspiring narrative. The actor, however, turned things around (and, how!) with his Marvel stint, Deadpool. Now, he'll play Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3.