Iran: 19-year-old celebrity chef beaten to death amid anti-hijab protests

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 31, 2022, 09:26 pm 3 min read

Mehrshad Shahidi's death has triggered fresh wave of protests in Iran

Iran's celebrity chef Mehrshad Shahidi was reportedly killed last week amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests in the country, The Telegraph reported. Popularly known as Iran's Jamie Oliver, Shahidi was allegedly beaten to death when he was in the custody of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His killing has triggered sharp criticism against the Iranian authorities and more protests, especially during his funeral on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Iran has been witnessing widespread protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-origin woman, in the morality police's custody in mid-September.

The morality police's alleged action against Amini put Iran in a bad light as it received immense criticism for "harsh laws" meant to implement restrictions on women's dressing.

Now, Shahidi's killing has intensified the anti-government protests launched over 40 days ago.

Incident Shahidi was beaten to death: Report

On October 25, on his way back home, Shahidi was arrested during a protest and later allegedly beaten to death with batons while in the Revolutionary Guard's custody in Arak city, reported The Telegraph. The 19-year-old died—just a day before his 20th birthday—after receiving blows to his skull, but his family claimed they were forced to say he died due to a heart attack.

Quote 'He was attacked with teargas and kidnapped'

A person who claimed to be Shahidi's cousin stated on social media, "For #MehrshadShahidi, my innocent 19-year-old cousin, who was killed... He was attacked by tear gas, [fell] off his motorcycle, and kidnapped...later on, they called his family to come and receive his dead body."

Twitter Post Watch: Thousands march on streets during Shahidi's funeral

🔴Iran's answer to Jamie Oliver was beaten to death by security forces after anti-regime protests, triggering a fresh wave of unrest.



Thousands marched on Saturday during the funeral for Mehrshad Shahidi, who was killed the day before his 20th birthday pic.twitter.com/A5inJYzzTk — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) October 30, 2022

Statement Authorities deny their role in his death

Meanwhile, Iranian government officials reportedly claimed they had no role in the chef's killing. Abdolmehdi Mousavi, Chief Justice of Markazi Province (where Arak is situated), asserted there were "no signs" of fractures on Shahidi's his arms, legs, or skull or any brain injury, reported 7News. However, numerous social media users blamed the Iranian forces for his death in the custody of the Revolutionary Guard.

Condemnation 'Another bright light taken from us'

Condemning Shahidi's killing, Iranian-American author Dr. Nina Ansary tweeted, "He was a talented young chef at Boote Restaurant. He was ruthlessly killed by security forces in Iran... We will never forget. We will never forgive." "Another bright light taken from us... What does it say about [the] government willing to murder its youngest and brightest citizens (sic)," another user tweeted.

Twitter Post Shahidi's death triggers fresh wave of anti-government protests

Ein Tag nachdem der Chef der Revolutionsgarde hartes Vorgehen gegen DemonstrantInnen angedroht hat, sind sie trotzdem wieder gekommen. Heute an mehreren Universitäten im #Iran Proteste gegen das Regime, hier freie Uni Teheran. Sie rufen: Tod d Diktator! #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/UePVZmy4mH — Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) October 30, 2022

Casualities Hundreds killed in protests since Amini's death in custody

Human rights organizations have claimed that hundreds have been killed by Iranian security forces in the protests that started after Amini's death. She died in the custody of Iran's morality police after being arrested for "improperly" wearing her hijab. The anti-government movement, however, has been portrayed by the Iranian authorities as a conspiracy against the country hatched by its bitter rival, the United States.