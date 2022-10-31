World

China: 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' becomes COVID-19 protest song

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 31, 2022, 08:10 pm 2 min read

Apart from 'Disco Dancer', films such as 'Sharaabi' and 'Namak Halal' are also popular in Central Asia and China

A superhit song from Mithun Chakraborty's 1982 film Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja has become an unusual protest song for Chinese people frustrated with their government's COVID-19 restrictions. Interestingly, the son

Context Why does this story matter?

At least 28 cities across China recently imposed various levels of lockdown in view of its "zero COVID-19 policy".

Shanghai and Beijing faced several months of strict lockdown since March-April as part of this policy.

China witnessed one of its worst outbreaks around March, triggered by the Omicron variant.

The current increase in cases has forced the closure of educational institutions and other establishments.

Information Various versions of song have millions of views

Many versions of Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja have cropped up, with each garnering millions of views on Douyin—the Chinese version of TikTok—and other platforms. Chinese residents are seen dancing to the song with Mandarin-transliterated lyrics saying, "Give me some rice, who can give me rice? I have run out of it. I don't need too much rice! My family has only a few members."

And another…. And there are thousands more! pic.twitter.com/z7fqu0KUFC — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) October 31, 2022

Details China reported over 2,000 cases for two consecutive days

While the song is a plea to the government to lift COVID-19 restrictions, it's become a trend with more and more people posting such videos. Though China's government is said to closely surveil social media for any criticism against it, scores of these videos continue to be shared. However, the curbs are unlikely to be relaxed soon as China reported 2,898 cases on Sunday.

#DidYouKnow: 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' is not only a big hit in India but also in countries like China, Russia, Japan, Mongolia post-Soviet states such as Russia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. #DiscoDancerOnShemarooMe #DiscoDancer #IconicBollywoodMovies — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) June 16, 2020

In the recent #SCO summit, it’s no surprise the band played Jimmy Jimmy 💃 Disco dancer 🕺. That it endures in this era of content explosion, surprises me. Similar following in China, Russia. #Softpower https://t.co/uUb2WujNXm — Agarwal Tweets (@agarwalgary) September 20, 2022

Legacy Bappi Lahiri 1st Indian to win China Gold Award

The song's composer Bappi Lahiri and Chakraborty reportedly even have a significant impact on pop culture in Central Asia and China, with Disco Dancer and its songs taking people by storm in the 1980s. The songs have endured the test of time and are still popular in these regions. Notably, Lahiri became the first Indian composer to win China Gold Award for Jimmy Jimmy.