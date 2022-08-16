World

Chinese 'spy ship' docks in Sri Lanka amid India's concerns

Chinese 'spy ship' docks in Sri Lanka amid India's concerns

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 16, 2022, 01:23 pm 3 min read

The port is located in an area (the Indian Ocean Region) that India considers strategically important.

A Chinese research vessel, purportedly a spy ship, docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port on Tuesday amid concerns in India. The ship, Yuan Wang 5, was reportedly given clearance by the island nation for arriving at the port over the weekend. The arrival of the ship comes after Sri Lanka received backlash from China earlier for asking it to defer the ship's entry.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rumored to be a spy ship to gauge India's defense systems, the Yuan Wang 5's arrival in Lanka has been keenly observed by analysts.

India's vocal concerns about the ship have drawn sharp criticism from China, amid high tensions over the border conflict at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Notably, the Hambantota Port was taken by China on lease on a debt swap.

Sri Lanka 'Allowed to dock for replenishment'

The Yuan Wang 5 reached the Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning, according to media reports. It has been allowed to dock there between August 16 to 22 for "replenishment" on the condition that it will not conduct any research while at the port. Its arrival was delayed by a week reportedly due to India's security concerns. Colombo, however, cleared the ship's docking on Saturday.

Twitter Post Watch: Yuan Wang 5 enters Hambantota Port

The Yuan Wang 5 enters Hambantota Port short while ago, and many Sri Lankan and international media arrived at the Port berth area to cover the event. pic.twitter.com/SXhkCt0nrE — BRISL (@BRI_SL) August 16, 2022

Details 'Spy ship' or research vessel?

While China calls the ship a research vessel, security analysts have termed it a "spy ship." According to Hindustan Times, the ship is used by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to track ballistic missiles and satellites. Supposedly operated by PLA's Strategic Support Force, it poses threat to the safety and security of the Kudankulam and Kalpakkam nuclear reactors and the Thoothukudi and Chennai ports.

Security India expresses concerns over 'spy ship'

New Delhi had been concerned about the vessel tracking India's defense installations on its way to the Lankan port. After India raised concerns, China retorted with sharp reactions, alleging India was "pressuring" Colombo. India then rejected the "insinuations" by China and asserted Colombo makes "independent decisions." To note, the port is located in an area (the Indian Ocean Region) that India considers strategically important.

Twitter Post Chinese research vessel is purported to be a spy ship

Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang 5 docks at Sri Lankan port of Hambantota this morning. pic.twitter.com/hkO5N8suJ7 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 16, 2022

Investment China is a key investor in Sri Lankan infrastructure

As mentioned, the Hambantota Port is leased out to a Chinese company for 99 years. An economically troubled Sri Lanka formally handed over commercial activities at the port in 2017 for $1.12 billion on a debt swap. Debt restructuring of China's loans would reportedly be crucial to Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout since Beijing has infrastructural investments in the island nation.

India India's Sri Lanka bailout

Meanwhile, India has been Sri Lanka's helping hand in its ongoing economic crisis. India has already extended $4 billion in economic assistance to the island nation amid a severe shortage of food, fuel, and essential services. Moreover, on Monday, India gifted Lanka a Dornier maritime reconnaissance aircraft to strengthen its maritime security. President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday remarked India was an emerging world power.