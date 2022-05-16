World

Xi Jinping rumored to be suffering from brain aneurysm: Report

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 16, 2022, 12:04 pm 3 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping is rumored to be suffering from a brain aneurysm and had to be hospitalized last year. He, however, wants to be treated with traditional medicines rather than undergoing brain surgery, reports said. There have been speculations about Jinping's health condition as he has avoided meeting foreign leaders for almost two years. China hasn't officially issued any statement about his health.

Context Why does this story matter?

This news comes at a time when several Chinese cities are facing extreme COVID-19 restrictions with entire buildings being sealed off even if only one case has been recorded, while those who test positive are shipped off to horror quarantine camps.

Fears of a coup over Jinping's extreme lockdown measures coupled with a "grave" employment situation and economic damage have also been reportedly mounting.

Speculations Jinping had a noticeable limp, coughing spree

During Jinping's March 2019 visit to Italy and France, his gait was unusual with a noticeable limp and he needed support while trying to sit down, ANI reported. Later, at a public address in Shenzhen in October 2020, his delayed appearance, slow speech, and coughing spree were noticed. He had also avoided meeting foreign leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak till the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Life-threatening What is brain aneurysm?

It is a ballooning arising from an abnormal focal dilation of an artery in the brain leading to weakening of the vessel which may rupture, Johns Hopkins Medicine Center explains. The disease is also called cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. The "blister-like" dilation can become thin and rupture without warning and bleed into the space around the brain causing a hemorrhagic stroke.

Telling signs What the symptoms of cerebral aneurysm?

Most brain aneurysms have no symptoms and are less than 10 mm in size. However, headaches (rare, if unruptured), eye pain, vision changes, and diminished eye movement are some occasional symptoms. A person also experiences a stiff neck, nausea, and vomiting, drowsiness, dilated pupils, loss of consciousness, loss of balance or coordination, sensitivity to light, and back or leg pain.

Information China worked to export traditional medicine options

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago, China was working on exporting traditional medicine options to treat the deadly respiratory illness. Moreover, Jinping was one of the campaign's leading advocates, a Daily Mail report said.

Politburo Standing Committee Rumors about Jinping stepping down doing the rounds

A recent meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee—the collective leadership group that rules China—reportedly fueled rumors about Jinping stepping down. Moreover, a video by a Canadian-based blogger said Jinping would be forced to step aside from the Chinese Communist Party until a major party meeting is organized in the second half of 2022. Li Keqiang, the current premier of China, will reportedly replace Jinping.

Zero COVID-19 policy Manufacturing activity reached its lowest since February 2020

According to the aforementioned blogger, Jinping has ordered to "resolutely fight" those questioning China's strict "zero COVID-19 policy." However, extreme measures have hampered the economy. A top Chinese official said, "The pandemic is a 'stumbling block' for economic and social development." Strict restrictions also put a stop to industrial production and manufacturing activity witnessed a steady drop, falling to the lowest since February 2020.

Draconian Lockdown measures met with dissent on social media

The lockdown measures are being met with dissent on social media with an estimated 180M people locked down despite lower infections. Draconian measures in Shanghai include children asked to go to school in hazmat suits and diners trapped inside restaurants. "This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals," said one Weibo user.