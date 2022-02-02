Lifestyle

Chinese zodiac: The year of the tiger and its significance

The year of the tiger symbolizes competitiveness, and confidence.

The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year began on February 1 this year and the celebrations will continue for 16 days. During this time, Chinese communities across the world honor their ancestors and heavenly deities. Every Lunar New Year is represented by one of 12 zodiac animals and 2022 marks the year of the water tiger which represents strength, wisdom, and bravery.

According to legends, the Chinese god Jade Emperor ordered a race between 12 animal species and announced that the ones winning it will be a part of the Chinese calendar in the order they win the race. The rat bagged first place by riding on the ox's back and jumping off the last minute while the pig came last as it had fallen asleep.

The 12 animals associated with the Chinese New Year include ox, tiger, rat, dragon, snake, sheep, monkey, dog, rooster, pig, rabbit, and goat. Each animal corresponds to one of five elements of Earth every 60 years and represents the characteristics of a person born in that particular year. Legend says people born under a particular sign possess similar traits to that animal and element.

Following from the ox in 2021, this year it's the water tiger that rules the Chinese zodiac. The tiger is action-oriented and represents courage and strength. The king of all beasts ranks third in the Chinese zodiac. Previously, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, and 2010 were tiger years but the water tiger comes about every 60 years and last came in 1962.

According to the Chinese zodiac, people born under the year of the tiger are adventurous, courageous, energetic, and make for great leaders. They can also be aggressive, outspoken, short-tempered, and crave attention. However, the water tiger represents kindness, gentleness, and smartness as water signs are calm in nature. They can also maintain strong interpersonal relationships and are very loyal and honest with their family.

The Chinese New Year can fall on any date between January 20 and February 21 each year. The day is also called the Spring Festival of China. The Chinese New Year begins after the winter solstice following the rise of the second moon and ends with the Lantern Festival. The festival is celebrated with fireworks, lion and dragon dances that represent good fortune.