Are you snoozing? 5 ways to stay awake naturally

Staying awake during daytime needs a little effort and planning.

Have you been finding it hard to keep your eyes open during the daytime? Chances are you are not getting enough quality sleep during the night. It is completely natural for your body to fight in this scenario. But you don't want to be caught snoozing at work, or during a Zoom call. Here are a few things you can do to stay awake.

#1 Move around a bit

Before you are tempted to reach out for a cup of coffee, stand up and take a walk. Taking small breaks to walk between your daily tasks can help you stay awake and enhance your focus. Studies have suggested that a quick 10-minute walk can keep you energetic for the next two hours. Make a walking buddy who helps you stay on track.

#2 Give your eyes some rest

Constantly working on a computer screen for several hours can lead to eye strain and fatigue. But did anyone tell you about the 20-20-20 rule? Well, healthcare experts have said that every 20 minutes you look into your mobile phone or laptop screens, take a break for 20 seconds, and during this time, look at something that is 20 feet away from you.

#3 Have energy-boosting snacks

Be mindful of what you eat. A sugary snack isn't the best choice since your sugar levels will fall down as drastically as they go up after having one. You will sleepy when this happens. So snack on something that boosts energy. Yogurt, nuts, fruits, baby carrots with a low-fat dip are better options. Carry some peanut butter and have some with a cracker.

#4 Change positions and switch tasks

Monotony is a sure-shot way to feeling sleepy and lethargic. So mix it up while working or studying. Don't sit on one task for a long time. Move on to a new task and then come back to the first one later if possible. Also, change your position every few minutes. Stand up for a bit and then sit again in a different position.

#5 Get yourself some daylight

Your circadian rhythm regulates your sleep-wake cycle. It is largely influenced by daylight. So it is essential to expose your body to daylight and spend a minimum of half an hour in the natural sunlight. The best way to do this is by kick-starting your day with a morning walk. This way your body knows that sleep time is over.