#TrendAlert: All about infrared sauna blankets

Infrared sauna blanket uses a body wrap concept to help detoxify the body of unwanted chemicals.

Saunas are relaxing, and when you can have one right in the comfort of your home, then nothing like it. This is where infrared sauna blankets have found an opportunity. These blankets use light to create heat and promise certain health benefits. Several social media influencers have posted pictures of themselves using these blankets. Let's delve a little into these infrared sauna blankets.

An infrared sauna blanket is an infrared sauna that comes in the form of a portable device to use anywhere and anytime. However, the temperature in this blanket does not have to be as high as an actual steam sauna. The blanket best functions between 120-140 degrees. You can wrap the blanket around your body just like a sleeping bag.

Infrared sauna blankets promise to do exactly what a sauna does--make you sweat a lot to flush out toxins from your body. The heat aids in the release of happy hormones that enhance your mood and help your body and mind relax. A sauna blanket can be used as a post-workout routine to help your muscles recover and decrease muscle soreness.

Dehydration and overheating are the two potential side effects of these blankets. People who are suffering from kidney ailments, have low blood pressure, or are on certain medications, are more prone to developing problems. So consult your doctor before picking up one. People with a heart condition or with low immunity should also be careful. Older adults and pregnant women should avoid these blankets.

Unfold the blanket onto a heat-proof surface, such as a bed, and attach the controller pad to the blanket. Now plug the device. Have some water if you feel dehydrated. Wear a long sleeve cotton top and loose pants so that the fabric absorbs the sweat and safeguards your skin. You can use the blanket two to three times a week.

Once you are done with the session, reach out for a glass (or two) of water. You can opt for a cold shower to lock the pores and remove the toxins and sweat. Don't forget to clean the blanket after use and ready it for the next session. An all-purpose cleaner works great to clean it properly. Wipe off using a clean cloth.