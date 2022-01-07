5 innovative recipes for toast lovers

Jan 07, 2022

These unique and tasty toast recipes will leave you craving for more

A loaf of bread is the most versatile ingredient you will find in your kitchen. It's perfect for those busy mornings when you just can't think of anything else except some toast slathered with butter or jam. However, you can give your toast a twist and convert it into something extraordinary. All it requires is a little innovation. Here are a few recipes.

#1 Rainbow Fruit Toast

These rainbow fruit toasts are colorful and will surely brighten up your mornings. They also pack in the nutrients of various healthy fruits. Toast a few slices of multigrain bread or white bread and spread some cream cheese on top. Then drizzle some honey and start topping it with your favorite fruits. You can use sliced strawberries, oranges, bananas, kiwis, blueberries, and pomegranate seeds.

#2 Blueberry Cheesecake Toast

This recipe is a delight for all toast lovers and can be enjoyed as a dessert. It's creamy, smooth, and has the tartness of juicy blueberries. Add blueberries, sugar, and cornstarch into water and cook until the mixture thickens. Toast some bread slices and brush them with olive oil. Spread this mix on the toast along with cream cheese, honey, and fresh blueberries.

#3 Feta Bruschetta

This crispy and savory recipe is a perfect appetizer and you can easily prepare it at home. First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix oil and butter and spread it on the toasts. Bake for 8-10 minutes until brown. Sprinkle a mixture of feta cheese, garlic, basil, and cherry tomatoes over toast. Bake for 8-10 minutes and enjoy.

#4 Sweet Potato Crostini

This delicious sweet potato crostini recipe might sound fancy but trust us, you can easily make it at home. First, preheat the oven. Mix cinnamon and sugar. Brush the bread slices with butter and sprinkle the sugar mixture on top. Bake for 5-7 minutes. Combine sugar, pecans, mashed sweet potatoes, butter, and spread over toasts. Garnish with marshmallows and toast a little again.

#5 Salsa Steak Garlic Toast

This salsa steak garlic toast recipe can be made either with cottage cheese or chicken. It's juicy, spicy, and makes for a satisfying meal. Melt some butter and stir in crushed garlic. Spread this butter on the toast. Saute the steak and stir in the salsa sauce. Place the steak on the garlic toasts and top it with cilantro and sour cream. Serve hot.