Lifestyle Diet Resolutions for a healthier you in 2022

Diet Resolutions for a healthier you in 2022

Varnika Sharma Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Resolve to lead a healthy life in 2022

New year's resolutions are hard to keep. We have all been there. But when it comes to your health, it becomes imperative that you make a few promises to yourself. Times are tough and it becomes all the more essential to eat right and stay healthy. Here are a few diet resolutions that you must make for 2022.

#1, 2 Eat more vegetables; drink more water

1. Vegetables are rich in essential nutrients that your body requires, fight diseases, and make your gut healthy. So promise to add more vegetables to your daily diet. 2. Drink more water, or to be precise, drink at least 8 glasses of water each day to flush out toxins. Water is a magic elixir and can keep several health problems away.

#3, 4 Incorporate all food groups; have more home-cooked food

3. Do you remember studying different food groups and their importance back in school? It's time to get real and include them in your diet. Vegetables, grains, proteins, fruits, and dairy (or alternates) comprise the five groups. 4. Resolve to eat more home-cooked food over outside food this year. Outside food is oily and you can never be sure of the quality of ingredients.

#5, 6 Eat in moderation; embrace body positivity

5. Control your portions and eat in moderation. Choose a smaller plate to control your servings. No matter how healthy something is, it is essential to limit its amount. 6. Body positivity was the buzzword in 2021, and let it stay with you in 2022 as well. Don't let social media get to you. Someone is slim, has washboard abs, who cares!

#7, 8 Choose healthier alternatives; limit junk food

7. Replace white bread with multigrain bread. Replace white rice with brown rice or millet. It is all about choices, So choose the healthier alternative this year. 8. Nothing is as enticing as junk food. Pizzas, burgers, noodles, the list is endless. It all sounds yummy, it is all extremely tasty, but it is not healthy. Resolve to say no to them.

#9, 10 Limit hard drinks and fried foods

9. Cut back on alcohol intake. It goes without saying that it is harmful to our bodies. It can damage the liver and lead to other problems. 10. Fried food is full of trans fat and is extremely unhealthy. While it might not be possible to say no to it entirely, limit its intake. When craving for it, try to prepare some at home.