Mahabaleshwar is an ideal place to relax in the lap of nature

Located in the Western Ghats, in Maharashtra's Satara district, Mahabaleshwar is a beautiful hill station surrounded by evergreen forests and lush green hills. Mahabaleshwar is well-known for its farm-fresh strawberries and raspberries. When here, you can also enjoy various adventure activities like hiking, boating, trekking, and rock climbing while soaking in nature's beauty. Here are a few things to do when in Mahabaleshwar.

Information How to reach Mahabaleshwar?

Mahabaleshwar does not have an airport. You need to land at the Pune Airport and then take a cab or bus to Mahabaleshwar. When traveling from Mumbai, you can avail yourself of a bus. They ply regularly between the cities.

#1 Enjoy a shikara ride on Venna Lake

The shimmering Venna Lake is simply stunning. It is surrounded by lush green trees and is a sight to behold. The lake was built in 1842 by the King of Satara Shri Appasaheb Maharaj. When here, you can enjoy the shikara ride or the colorful boat rides while witnessing the breathtaking views of the majestic hills. You can also try horse riding here.

#2 Explore the historical Pratapgarh Fort

If you are a history buff, you should definitely visit the mysterious Pratapgarh Fort which offers stunning views of the surrounding regions. The fort was constructed by the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji in the 17th century. It has witnessed several historical events in the past including the famous Battle of Pratapgarh and the Maratha empire's fight for Swaraj.

#3 Enjoy jungle trekking at Tapola

Tapola is a small rustic scenic hamlet that is often referred to as the Mini Kashmir of Central India. It is popularly known for its amazing pastoral beauty. The place is adorned by the alluring Shivasagar Lake and is the perfect spot to enjoy adventure-filled nature walks and jungle trekking. Apart from jungle trekking, you can also enjoy some water sports in the lake.

#4 Seek blessings at the Mahabaleshwar Temple

The Mahabaleshwar Temple is visited by pilgrims throughout the year to seek spiritual enlightenment. The temple has a calm and serene ambiance and will help you to relax and rejuvenate. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is nearly 5,000 years old. The building is carved in intricate Hemadanta style architecture and the walls and idols are sculpted from solid stone.

#5 Relish fresh strawberries at Mapro Garden

If you want to enjoy some fresh juicy strawberries, then you must visit the Mapro Garden in Mahabaleshwar which is a huge strawberry farm. Apart from strawberries, you can also try the luscious raspberries, mulberries, and blueberries here. Also, don't forget to try the delicious strawberries with cream. You can also buy some yummy jellies, jams, and sauces from here.