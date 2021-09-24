Maharashtra reduces duty hours for women cops to 8 hours

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 04:22 pm

The Maharashtra government has reduced working hours for women cops from 12 hours to 8 hours.

The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce working hours for women police officers from 12 hours to eight hours, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey said on Friday. While the rule has already been implemented in some cities, it will be applied across the state in a phased manner in the coming weeks. Here are more details on this.

Details

Women constables had complained about lengthy work hours

Several women constables had approached Pandey, saying their duty hours often extended beyond the fixed 12 hours, affecting their personal life, The Indian Express reported citing an official. The state police chief then held consultations with other senior officials for the decision. Now, the fresh rule will be implemented across the state within the next month, the report added.

Past

Initiative already tried out in a few cities

The initiative has already been tried out on an experimental basis in Nagpur City, Amravati City, Pune Rural, and Navi Mumbai. Officials said the outcome has been positive. "Women constables were able to perform their professional duties in a stress-free manner and could give more time to their families as well," said Arti Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amravati City.

Information

Work hours may be extended during events, festivals

However, exceptions may be made during certain events or festivals, an official said. In that case, officers in charge can increase the number of duty hours with permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police or other senior officials, PTI reported.

Reaction

NCP leader Supriya Sule lauds the decision

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from Nationalist Congress Party, hailed the move. "This is a really good decision by the state government as this will help to have better coordination between family and the duties for women officers," she tweeted this morning. "I thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil from bottom of my heart for taking this decision," she added.