Families having only one flat shouldn't own four-five cars: HC

The Bombay High Court said that there will be chaos if a proper policy on vehicle parking is not formulated

Expressing anguish over the lack of any uniform policy in Maharashtra over designated parking spaces for vehicles, the Bombay High Court has said that authorities must not allow citizens to own multiple personal vehicles if they didn't have adequate parking space. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Sandeep Thakur.

PIL

The PIL filed by Thakur challenged a government notification

The bench said on Thursday that authorities "should not allow families owning only one flat to have four or five cars if they don't have sufficient parking space" available in their respective housing societies. The PIL filed by Thakur challenged a government notification that amended the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations Rules, permitting developers to reduce car parking space.

Purchase

Reduction in the purchase of new cars is needed: HC

Thakur said developers do not provide sufficient parking spaces in new highrises, thereby forcing residents to park outside the premises of the housing society. "Reduction in the purchase of new cars is needed. You can't permit one family to have four to five vehicles just because they can afford it. You should cross-check if they have parking spaces or not," the high court said.

Vehicle parking

Chaos will ensue if parking policy is not formulated: HC

The HC questioned the rules challenged in the PIL and said that there will be "chaos if a proper policy on vehicle parking is not formulated." "All the roads are flooded with vehicles and everywhere, 30 percent space of roads is taken away by parking on both sides. It is a common phenomenon," it said.

Measures

HC directed state's counsel to file reply within two weeks

"These are genuine public concerns which have to be taken into consideration to come up with long-term measures so that we do not have a chaotic society. There has to be a policy in place," the high court said. The high court directed state's counsel Manish Pable to file a reply to the PIL within two weeks.